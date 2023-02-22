The Walking Dead actor Jansen Panettiere has died at the age of 28, with the cause of his death currently unknown. He was the brother of Hayden Panettiere, the former wife of famous boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Jansen Panettiere’s acting career began in 2002 on the Disney Channel, where he enjoyed a background role in an episode of Even Stevens alongside the likes of Transformers star Shia LaBeouf and Pizza My Heart actor Nick Spano.

Panettiere’s career then transformed into mostly voice acting, where he worked on animated films and TV shows including Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, Blue’s Clues, Robots, The Xs and more.

According to reports, he most recently appeared in the 2019 film How High 2 and in season nine of The Walking Dead, in which he appeared as Casper, a member of the Hilltop community who was ambushed by Alpha and the Whisperers.

His sister, Hayden has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. She enjoyed a starring role in the 2012-2018 television series Nashville, and appeared in the likes of I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009), Scream 4 (2011) and hit series Heroes (2006-2010).

