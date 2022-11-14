Tim Burton’s Addams Family series ‘Wednesday’ will premiere on streaming services this month. The coming-of-age show arrives almost sixty years after Wednesday first appeared on our small screens.

Film-lovers’ favourite goth girl is back with her very own show. Jenna Ortega will play the unhinged and bohemian Wednesday Addams, with Fred Armisten, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more all starring in supporting roles.

The eight-part comedy-drama series steps away from the Addams Family’s Macabre mansion and will focus on Wednesday’s time at Nevermore Academy. The role is being updated for 2022 with a long lineage of actors having played the deranged emo girl, including Chloe-Grace Moretz, Lisa Loring, and Christina Ricci - who is also starring in the new series.

With veteran filmmaker Tim Burton at the helm, the series is bound to be injected with a healthy serving of gothic fantasy. Showrunner Al Gough spoke to Vanity Fair about casting the director.

"He was interested in where it was going, and the mystery of the show," he said. "He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we’d done, and how we were able to achieve it.

"He really loved that you had time to be with Wednesday and explore the character and you didn’t have to, you know, wrap things up in an hour and 45 minutes. The ambition for the show was to make it an eight-hour Tim Burton movie."

Wednesday Addams will add to the impressive resume from the Califronian director, including the likes of Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Addams Family spin-off.

When is Tim Burton’s Wednesday being released in the UK?

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 23 2022. All eight episodes will be available when the series launches.

What is Tim Burton’s Wednesday about?

An official synopsis released by Netflix reads: “Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

In Netflix’s ‘Inside the Character’ film with Tim Burton, Catherine Zeta Jones and Ortega, the series’ frontrunners explain how they’ve updated the role of Wednesday Addams.

Talking about her titular role, Ortega said: "Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl.

"That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant.

“Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. "But in this show, every scene is Wednesday.”

Ortega adds: “There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before."

Full cast for Tim Burton’s Wednesday

YOUs Jenna Ortega is the latest actress to assume the role of Wednesday Addams

The cast includes:

