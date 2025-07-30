What star sign are you? It might make a difference to your love life

Which zodiac signs get the most – and least – attention from prospective dates? | Pexels / Kai Pilger

Aquarian women and Capricorn men have the most success when online dating, according to research.

Based on the profiles of more than 500,000 UK dating platform users, the study revealed which of the zodiac signs get the most – and least – attention from prospective dates.

Among women, more than 10 per cent of all interactions went to those with the Aquarius star sign – people born between January 20th and February 18th.

While for men, Capricorns – those born between December 22nd and January 19th – received 14 per cent of all likes – around one in every seven.

But at the other end of the scale, Sagittarius was at the bottom of the list for both men and women, getting less than five per cent of the interest each.

Emma Hawthorn, UK Relationship Expert at Seeking which compiled the data, said: “We looked into the data expecting a few trends. We weren’t expecting the stars to align quite so neatly.

“Astrology might be a bit of fun—but in 2025, and particularly among Gen Z daters it’s viewed as a strong predictor of popularity, and compatibility.

“Capricorns are ambitious, goal-focused and love structure—traits that clearly carry over to dating.

“And Aquarians? They’re independent, innovative and just unpredictable enough to keep people coming back.

“Interestingly, Aquarians and Capricorns can create a dynamic and potentially successful relationship.

“They have complementary strengths and weaknesses that, interestingly enough, illustrate the view of dating that we’re seeing trending among Gen-Z.

“They’re a success-meets free-thinker combination that together are able to craft both ideas and a connection that elevates both parties.”

The research also revealed that while the reliance on the zodiac is a relatively new phenomenon, 75 per cent of modern daters view astrology as a tool to enhance their relationships.

And 70 per cent view it as helpful in their quest for love.

But star sign preferences vary across generations, with female Baby Boomers, Gen-X and Millennials all favouring Capricorns.

While Gen Z women opt for Aquarians.

Male counterparts show a similar trend with Gen X, Gen Z and Millennials having a preference for Aquarians while Baby Boomers tend to opt for Capricorns.

Co-CEO of Seeking, Dana Rosewall, said: “Aquarians are officially the nation’s heartbreakers.

“Seeking is a place for people who think outside of the box, it’s for free-spirits, rebels and for those who do things their own way.

“This is a very Aquarian mindset, which might be why we’re seeing such a slant in that direction.