Why service with a smile is the ultimate travel upgrade
Two thirds of Brits rate great service as one of the top drivers of a good hotel experience (69%), along with delicious food (67%), a fabulous shower (55%) and soft towels (34%), according to a new study.
Nor does it stop at feeling welcome. Hotel guests who got “service with a smile” were six times more likely to remember their visit, felt 51% more welcome, and 75% more likely to come back.
Incredibly friendly staff can actually make your food taste better, your bed feel comfier and your break 22% more enjoyable overall, according to the survey conducted by Hampton by Hilton and researchers at Goldsmiths, University of London.
Researchers used guest surveys combined with innovative eye-tracking technology and facial analysis to measure guests’ emotional responses to friendly service, revealing that ‘service with a smile’ displayed 3.5 times higher levels of overall happiness during their stay.
The hotel brand also teamed up with rapper and TV personality Big Zuu – known for his big smile - to test how simple gestures can turn an ordinary stay into an unforgettable experience.
“I’m all about big smiles and bringing good vibes to whoever I meet,” Big Zuu said. “The science doesn’t lie – smiles really do make the difference. From making breakfast taste better to improving your overall hotel stay - that’s a lot to smile about.”
Professor Jonathan Freeman, Professor of Psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, said: “The findings illustrate a fascinating link between interpersonal warmth and guest perception. Even small gestures of friendliness, such as a simple smile, genuinely affect how people experience their environment - from physical comfort to mental well-being.”
Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Global Brand Head at Hampton by Hilton says: “At Hampton by Hilton, our passion for exceptional service runs so deep, we’ve given it a name, Hamptonality!
“This study confirms what we witness every day from our incredible Hampton team members around the world: a genuine, warm, and inviting smile doesn’t just brighten a moment - it transforms the entire guest experience. From making a morning coffee taste better to turning a brief stay into a lasting memory, the power of a smile is undeniable."
