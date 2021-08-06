World's first men's swimwear range with inbuilt storage unveiled

A wacky new range of limited-edition swimming trunks has hit the UK boasting custom-made storage solutions - so men can go hands-free when frolicking on the beach.

The world-first JUNX-brand swimmers are lightweight trunks which provide a one-stop storage solution for sun cream, keys, phones, books, wallets - and even cocktails.

The head-turning super-short shorts, with bright neon colours and 1980s vibes, are aimed at Gen Z - as men deem 18-30s to be the most appropriate age to wear Speedo-style swimwear.

They have been created after research found four in 10 UK men prioritise functionality when selecting their swimwear

Almost a quarter of the 2,000 men polled (24 per cent) have either lost or had belongings stolen during their pool or beach trips, and 56 per cent wish there was a more practical way to carry items while in swimwear.

Olympic heroes Tom Daley and Matty Lee have played a role in increasing the popularity of ‘budgie smugglers’, as a quarter of men think they should be more popular following their recent Olympic gold win.

JUNX were designed by travel site hoo, which has also launched a tongue-in-cheek, eighties-style infomercial showcasing the statement swimwear.

A JUNX-clad moustached male model is seen in a variety of cheesy seaside scenarios - squirting suncream on himself, drinking a cocktail, running down the beach Baywatch-style and making phone calls all in hands-free glory to highlight the ease of the neon trunks.

For a limited time only, UK holidaymakers will have the chance to purchase their very own JUNX at www.justhooit.com/junx for £14.99 while stocks last.

Duncan McKenna, global marketing director at hoo, said: “We know people are continuing to find ways to make the best out of their holiday trips this summer.

“By launching JUNX, we hope to alleviate some of the stresses often face during their beach or poolside trips.