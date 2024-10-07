The savings have already started - if you know where to look | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has set his alarm early to jump on the biggest savings over the next few days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon's big sale events only happen a few times a year, and we've all heard of Prime Day and Black Friday, but the Prime Big Deal Days event is a huge opportunity for savvy savers.

Taking place in 2024 over Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, the early indications are that there will be tens of thousands of discounts across the retail giant's website, with discounts from 10% to over 80%.

I've been a consumer writer for over 10 years, and I've watched a lot of these sales events come and go. The key products I'll be watching out for will largely be centred around tech.

This is partly because consumer technology is one of my specialisms, but also because Amazon loves to beat other online stores on the prices of tech items.

Big-screen TVs are likely to see some decent discounts this year | Amazon

For example, we should all be looking out for deals on tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches this year. Autumn is the time when new products are launched, and it can be a great time to invest in the previous year's model, so bookmark Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Hisense and Toshiba

Amazon's own devices are likely to be hot products this time, too. In fact, we've already seen huge savings on Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and Echo smart speakers. Keep an eye on these throughout the event to see what else turns up.

Likewise, TV tech from Amazon is already looking promising. We've seen big savings on Fire TVs, and the Fire TV sticks are the cheapest we've seen them.

I'll also be taking a close look at deals on whisky over the Big Deal Days. Partly to stock up for Christmas, but also because it can just be a great time to invest in bottles I wouldn't normally buy without a decent discount.

Another area I'm hoping to see big savings in this time is mattresses from the likes of Emma and Silentnight. These big sale events are usually a great opportunity to invest in a new mattress, and with it being such a huge household expense, any money we can knock off is a bonus.

Watch this space and I'll update the story with some deals as soon as they land.