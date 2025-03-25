Best Amazon deals on women’s fashion brands – up to 80% off including Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Adidas and Crocs | Canva/Amazon

If you think Amazon is just books and household cleaning products, think again. It might not be the first place you’d check for luxury fashion, but you’ll be surprised by the range of big-name brands available. Amazon’s Spring Sale has officially kicked off, and I’ve hand-picked the best deals on designer labels, including Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Crocs.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans 39% off f | Amazon

The Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans 39% off from £58.80 are a versatile fit with a flattering high-rise. The classic straight-leg style is the perfect staple for your capsule wardrobe.

Calvin Klein Women's Jeans 80% off | Amazon

Millennials will be happy to hear that the skinny jean is back. These Calvin Klein Women's Jeans 80% off from £18.30 are an amazing find and feature the ‘Calvin Klein Jeans’ leather badge, so everyone will know you are wearing designer jeans -without having to pay the designer price.

Calvin Klein Women’s Underwear Set | Amazon

Another must-have from the brand is the iconic underwear set. The Calvin Klein Women’s Triangle Bralette 45% off from £20.80 and matching Calvin Klein Women's Thongs 41% off now £11.75 are available in black, grey, white and the diamond logo design. Which will you choose?

Adidas Women's Trainers 24% off | Amazon

Every fashionista should own a pair of Adidas Women's Vl Court 3.0 Trainers 24% off from £43.20. Whether you pair them with jeans and a basic tee or floral spring dress these Adidas trainers will go with everything.

Crocs Unisex's Ralen Lined Clog 52% off | Amazon

Love them or hate them this amazing deal on the Crocs Unisex's Ralen Lined Clog 52% off from £21.80 is certainly one not to miss. If you were on the fence about buying them then this is your sign to go ahead and treat yourself. The cosy Crocs are available in Pink, black, navy, white, army green and black and red mix.

