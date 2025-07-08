The hottest Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve found so far — and more are landing every hour
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the early bargains are already proving bigger and better than expected.
We know how fast these deals can change, which is why we’ll be updating this guide throughout Prime Day with the latest, most worthwhile finds. Every product below comes with our quick take on why it’s worth your money — no filler, just the best value we’ve seen so far.
If you’re the kind of shopper who loves to strike while the price is low, bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’re keeping tabs on the biggest price drops as they happen — so you can skip the scrolling and go straight to the smart buys.
Every family needs them — but you’d be mad to pay supermarket prices. Big Amazon events like Prime Day are the time to stock up on the essentials you use week in, week out, for a fraction of the usual cost. Right now, Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets (120 pack) are just £13.99 (was £39.00) — 64% off. Buy Finish Quantum here on Amazon.
And for laundry, Ariel The Big One PODS (35 pack, Colour) are only £9.99 (was £19.00) — 47% off. Buy Ariel The Big One here on Amazon.
Don’t wait until you run out — stock up now while the discounts last and save yourself a fortune later.
Amazon’s Echo Pop is now just £20.99 — its lowest ever price — in the Prime Day sale, saving you 53% on the usual £44.99. This compact Alexa-powered speaker is perfect for playing music, controlling smart home devices, and more. You can also bundle it with a smart bulb for just £5 extra or a Tapo smart plug for £7, letting you kickstart your smart home setup for less. But hurry — this offer ends when Prime Day wraps up on Friday.
Ninja’s sharpest Prime Day bargains are here — and their six-piece steak knife set has dropped from £89.99 to just £36.99, a huge 59% saving. Perfect for pairing with Ninja’s premium Foodi StaySharp knife blocks, which also see big cuts this week: the 14-piece block is down to £159.99 (usually £249.99), with smaller sets starting at £109.99. These self-sharpening blocks keep your knives razor-sharp and ready for action. Stocks and colour options are limited, so snap up your preferred set before the Prime Day sale ends.
If you’ve been putting up with a sluggish laptop or cluttered desktop setup, now’s the perfect time to upgrade — and the Apple Mac mini M4 makes it easy. Compact yet incredibly powerful, this tiny 5x5-inch machine packs Apple’s latest M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 10-core CPU and GPU, letting you breeze through demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch. It integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad, takes up hardly any space, and stays whisper-quiet even under load. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks £100 off, bringing it down to just £499 — astonishing value for Mac performance.
If your hair is feeling fried, brittle, or just lifeless, this is the Prime Day deal you need. The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml is down to just £37.66 — that’s 33% off the usual £56 price. With salon-sized value and its cult-favourite bond-repairing formula, this treatment actually fixes damage rather than just hiding it.
Don’t miss your chance to stock up on this rarely-discounted hero product.
Shark vacuums are known for power, reliability and pet-hair-busting performance — but they don’t come cheap. That’s why this Prime Day deal on the Stratos IZ402UKTSB is unmissable. Usually £400, it’s now just £229.99. With Flexology, anti hair-wrap and CleanSense tech, it’s a powerful cordless that easily converts to handheld. But hurry — this 42% saving ends Friday.