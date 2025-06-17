James McAvoy has narrated The Sandman, one of Audible’s many blockbuster titles | Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Some of the most powerful voices in fiction and drama are unmistakably Scottish – and thanks to Audible’s limited-time Prime Day deal, you can enjoy their best audiobooks completely free.

Audible is packed with top-quality listens – and some of the best are read in unmistakable Scottish voices. From gritty novels to big-name memoirs and full-blown audio dramas, these are the Scottish-narrated audiobooks worth plugging into this summer.

And thanks to Audible’s Prime Day deal, Prime members can currently get three months of Audible completely free – with one audiobook credit a month to keep, and unlimited streaming of Audible Originals.

Whether it’s the comfort of a familiar accent, the weight of a serious story told with Scottish steel, or just hearing a well-known voice lend warmth and wit to a great book – these titles are all the better for their brilliant narrators.

Tam Dean Burn was the perfect narrator for Trainspotting | Audible

Trainspotting – read by Tam Dean Burn

Irvine Welsh’s cult Edinburgh novel is wild, raw and unforgettable – and Tam Dean Burn delivers every line with proper edge.

The Sandman – James McAvoy leads an all-star cast

Lanarkshire-born McAvoy heads up this incredible Audible Original, bringing Neil Gaiman’s dreamscape to life with eerie calm and real presence.

Who better to narrate a Doctor Who book than David Tennant? | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Doctor Who: The Mind of the Hodiac – written by and starring Russell T Davies & David Tennant

Tennant returns as the Doctor in this standalone sci-fi tale – sharp, nostalgic, and a brilliant pick for fans of the show or Scottish sci-fi royalty.

Bletherings – read by Alan Cumming

The Aberfeldy-born star has one of the most distinctive voices in showbiz – and this collection of musings and memoir is a charming listen.

Shuggie Bain – read by Angus King

Winner of the Booker Prize, this devastating story of growing up in 1980s Glasgow hits even harder when told in a Scottish voice. King’s narration is raw, grounded and powerful.

From absorbing memoirs to sweeping fantasy, these iconic voices bring something extra to every story. With three free credits plus full access to Originals, it’s the perfect time to plug in.

The three-month Audible free trial is only available to Prime members until 31 July, so don’t wait too long to pick your first listen.