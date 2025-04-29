The cooling unit sprays a mist towards you, giving you relief from the heat | Amazon

Fill it with water and ice, and the portable air conditioner will blast you with a cooling fog

Temperatures are due to get pretty uncomfortable this week, and it may not be our last blast of heat this year. So it's perfect timing to invest in some sort of air cooler.

A conventional fan will do a great job of cooling you down, but it will do little to lower the temperature in your room. What you'd need for that is an air cooler, or an air conditioner.

Air conditioners can cost hundreds of pounds, they weigh a ton, they need to be vented, and they use a lot of electricity. But this £29.98 air cooler on Amazon would tick a lot of boxes.

It even has mood lighting | Amazon

It's an evaporative cooler, which uses water and ice to chill the air it blows out, cooling you down instantly after a hot day, and helping you sleep in a much cooler room.

They're obviously not as effective as proper air conditioning, but they can do a remarkable job - and this one has a clever spray fog system, that bathes you in a cooling mist.

You just fill it up with water, use ice cubes if you're really hot, set your desired fog pattern and fan speed, choose which mood light you fancy, and let it do its thing.

It has a low-wattage fan that can be used in a super-quiet sleep mode, and it even has a built-in battery, which means it can be used off grid.

Amazon has knocked 67% off the price, but only for a limited time, and one-day delivery is available for Prime members, so you could be having a much more comfortable night than most people by the end of the week.

Just bear in mind, it's likely to sell out very quickly at this price - so don't miss it.

