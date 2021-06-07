What’s so special about the stripey number? It’s both refined and egalitarian.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Breton top was once worn by French Navy men as part of their official uniform, but it was Coco Chanel who brought the design into mainstream fashion in the 1920s.

For over 100 years now, the Breton stripe has been a staple of women’s wardrobes, but of course it’s been given plenty of modern updates - including splashes of colour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, it’s more fashionable than ever. Boden has sold 70,000 Breton tops so far this season (they have 17 iterations, the red and blue the most popular), while online aggregate site Lyst reported a 109 per cent increase in searches for striped shirts.

What’s so special about the stripe-y number? It’s both refined and egalitarian, casual and elegant. Jean Seberg wore one, so did Jackie Onassis, Kate Moss and Kate Middleton - even Kurt Cobain rocked the stripes in his time.

It’s beatnik and bourgeois all at once - the upper crust are as likely to wear one as an artist.

And it never looks bad: all you need is a pair of jeans or colour-matched mini, an over-sized jacket, and a gorgeous pair of shades, and you’re set for summer.

Cotton Striped Slash Neck Fitted Top Cotton Striped Slash Neck Fitted Top £8.50 Break away from black and white with this colourful Breton top, featuring a slash neck and three quarter sleeves and made from sustainably sourced cotton. It’s cut to be fitted and is also made of stretchy material to ensure a figure hugging, flattering fit. Great to wear alone during the day or under a jacket for a smarter evening look. Available in sizes 6 to 24. Buy now

COMME DES GARCONS GIRL MULTI STRIPE T-SHIRT COMME DES GARCONS GIRL MULTI STRIPE T-SHIRT £105.00 Cute as all get-out, from cult French brand Comme Des Garcons Girls, this 100 per cent cotton multi-striped is delightfully easy to wear with jeans and sneakers. A tee with a classic crew neck, the long sleeves offer added coverage. Available in sizes XS-L Buy now

Ganni Stripe Cotton Jersey Top Stripe Cotton Jersey Top £105.00 Freddy Krueger - but make it fashion. This gorgeous giddy number from Danish fashion brand offers an orange spin on the Breton. Made with organic cloth, the lively print provides a touch of millennial carefree cool - perfect with a kilt skirt. Available in sizes XS & S Buy now

Imogen Breton Imogen Breton £38.00 This beautiful Breton top is available in six bright and neutral colour ways, including ivory/navy, ivory/river and ivory/classic khaki. The added puff sleeve to this top gives it a more ‘dressy’ and smart feel. It’s made of breathable pure-cotton jersey fabric and the semi-fitted shape is comfortable to wear as well as flattering. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Short Sleeve Breton Short Sleeve Breton £28.00 This short-sleeved Breton top is a good choice for those warm summer days. It comes in a range of vibrant pops of colour, but if you prefer you can also stick to the classic monochrome. It’s a great every day option that you’ll want to wear again and again. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Sandro Sailor-striped wool sweater Sailor-striped wool sweater £139.30 Nobody does a Breton like the French, so naturally this sweater from Parisian brand Sandro is the platonic ideal of the striped top: simple, classic, impeccably tailored. Regular fitting with a chic collar for contrast, this wool jumper is available in sizes 6 -12. Buy now

Maje Striped Top Maje Striped Top £97.30 This beautiful Breton top gives a contemporary take on the traditional stripes. It is the perfect choice for dressing up or dressing down and can easily be paired with jeans or a skirt, and heels or flats. Crafted with a flattering square neckline and slightly puffed shoulders, this gentle jersey silhouette is a style to be treasured season after season. Buy now

People Tree long sleeve t-shirt in breton stripe organic cotton People Tree long sleeve t-shirt in breton stripe organic cotton £45.00 This Breton top, with its pink and white stripe design, has a relaxed fit so it’s made for those days when all you want is to be comfortable. It’s made by fair trade fashion pioneers People Tree who support local artisans and promote organic cotton farming. It features a crew neck, drop shoulders and a loose cut. Available in sizes 8 to 16. Buy now