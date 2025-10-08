Beauty expert Julie Bayley has been putting Boissance's latest products to the test

From facial oils to eye cream and hydrating mists, Biossance harnesses squalane to deliver glowing, nourished skin - and we've tested them

Sugar usually gets a bad rap but Biossance has turned this dietary villain into a skincare hero. The brand converts sustainably fermented sugarcane into a deeply hydrating molecule called squalane.

Loved by skin and celebrated by beauty enthusiasts, this innovative scientific approach sits at the heart of Biossance's clean beauty philosophy - making it a highly effective and much sought-after brand.

In fact, in the last decade, Biossance has gone from strength to strength after first making a splash in Sephora stores in 2017.

Visible results that have kept customers loyal include brightening, smoothing, anti-ageing, reducing dark spots and soothing sensitive skin. No wonder it now has a bunch of awards to its name.

If you’re new to this remarkable vegan brand, look out for these superheroes:

The Vitamin C Rose Oil claims to hydrate and brighten your skin | Boissance

The lightweight oil inside this beautiful pink bottle will visibly brighten your skin while adding a shot of hydration. It’s easy to see why this is a bestseller. If you’re going to dip your manicured toe into the world of Biossance, try this first. It’s fabulous. I’m not alone in thinking that, judging by these clinical trial results:

97% agree skin suppleness and firmness is improved

91% agree skin has a healthy-looking, radiant glow

91% agree skin appears younger looking

With winter soon upon us this luxe 24-hour lip perfector is ideal for hydrating and protecting lips from the elements.

Lips are left feeling glossy but not greasy. It features three products, each with its own special job, including high-weight hyaluronic acid that hydrates and squalane that locks in nourishment.

Finally, there’s a peptide designed to support smoothness, fullness, and lip health. It’s a new favourite of mine and I can vouch for the 24-hour claim.

Eye cream has become a non-negotiable in my routine. I saw – and loved – the results from this cream within just a few days. It’s powered by paracress (a skin-smoothing botanical active) and marine algae, and it sinks in beautifully without any residue.

Omega Repair Cream can be ideal for sensitive skin | Boissance

This rich moisturiser is one of those formulas your skin just drinks in. Packed with all the “good fats” - squalane, omega fatty acids, ceramides and plant sterols, it mimics the skin’s natural barrier to hydrate and restore balance. Even sensitive skin types can enjoy it.

The magic ingredients are 100% plant-derived squalane, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, which get to work on fine lines while boosting radiance. The blend of lipids and antioxidants left my skin feeling more plump and dewy in a short period of time.

I love a good all-rounder when it comes to skincare products and this oil is a real multi-tasker. Expect it to lock in lasting hydration from head to toe.

It helps balance oil production, calm redness, and boost elasticity without clogging pores, making it ideal for all skin types, including sensitive and baby skin.

I tried it on my face after moisturising but also as a post-shower spritz on my hair to add shine. It’s another product that has triumphed in clinical trials, with 95% of users agreeing their skin felt instantly hydrated, softer, and smoother within a week.

Try a toning mist for long-lasting moisture | Boissance

Think of this as a hydration boost in a bottle. The mist blends two types of hyaluronic acid to quench thirsty skin while our old friend squalane locks in lasting moisture.

It’s a mineral-rich complex with green algae helping to rebalance the skin’s natural pH and replenish nutrients lost to stress, pollution or dehydration. The result is instantly smoother and more radiant skin.

