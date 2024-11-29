Huge prizes available on BOTB today with Black Friday ticket prices starting at 20p

The absurdly fast BMW M5 Touring is today's top Black Friday prize on BOTB | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The prize draw company BOTB has been dropping Black Friday deals all week, but today’s entry prices are the best yet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout this week we've been picking out the Black Friday deals on BOTB, the prize draw company that gives away hundreds of lavish cars each year.

The deals have only lasted one day, but it's been an amazing opportunity to buy draw entries for peanuts, including the chance to win a £50,000 BMW for just 75p.

But today is Black Friday, and the one-day-only deals that have landed today are even more remarkable. And there are so many of them.

BOTB also has a BMW M2 up for grabs, with tickets half price for Black Friday | BOTB

Let's start with the big one. A chance to win a BMW M5 Touring for just £1.65. It's an incredible car, and an incredible price for a ticket.

Buying a new 717bhp M5 Touring could easily cost you £120,000, but you could enter the prize draw for half the price of a cup of coffee. There's also a £79,000 cash alternative.

The cheapest tickets available today are 20p each, and they could win you this KTM motorbike | BOTB

You could even enter a discounted draw for a luxury watch. BOTB has either a Rolex or a Tag Heur up for grabs, with tickets priced at 25p each.

The entry prices won't be this low again for a long time, so it's a great opportunity to have a bit of a splurge and see if you can win a life-changing prize ahead of Christmas. Just remember, they expire after today, so this is your only chance.

To see all the Black Friday deals, or the dozens of other prizes on offer, click here.