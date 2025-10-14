Countdown to Christmas with these his and hers Ted Baker beauty advent calendars | Boots

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Treat your self and your loved one to the Ted Baker Beauty advent calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive season is here, and what better way to embrace the countdown to Christmas than with a luxurious Ted Baker advent calendar. Now available from Boots, these 24-day treat collections come in both his and hers options, offering a curated selection of beauty, grooming, and self-care essentials that promise indulgence, fun, and a little daily luxury.

Ted Baker 24 Days of Treats for her

Ted Baker 24 Days of Treats for her | Boots

Designed to delight from head to toe, the Ted Baker 24 Days of Treats calendar is packed with deluxe, full-sized, and limited-edition beauty and bathing products. From nourishing body creams to hydrating face masks, this calendar is a self-care haven.

Housed in a beautiful keepsake tin, it’s a gift that can be cherished long after the festive season ends. Each day unveils a new treat, making the countdown to Christmas a truly indulgent experience.

Nourishing Hand & Nail Balm

Relaxing Bath Foam

Jasmine & Lime Blossom Whipped Body Oil Crème

Moisturising Body Lotion (Peony & Camellia)

Moisturising Body Lotion (Jasmine & Lime Blossom)

Peony & Camellia Cuticle Oil

Jasmine & Lime Blossom Body Spray

Hydrating Face Mask

Exfoliating Body Cleanser

Peony & Camellia Whipped Body Oil Crème

Peony & Camellia Body Spray

Rose & Orchid Body Spray

Nourishing Body Wash

Jasmine & Lime Blossom Detoxifying Clay Body Scrub

Shower Cap

Tweezers

Pink Petal Lip Gloss

Glowing Face Mask

Rose & Orchid Whipped Body Oil Crème

Hair Scrunchie

Moisturising Gloves

Gold Nail Polish 8 Ml

Mini Glass Nail File

Nail Brush

Ted Baker 24 Days of Essentials for him

Ted Baker 24 Days of Essentials for him | Boots

For the men in your life, Ted Baker offers the 24 Days of Essentials advent calendar , a selection of male grooming and toiletry products that combine practicality with a touch of luxury.

Also presented in a reusable keepsake tin, this calendar ensures daily surprises that elevate everyday grooming.

Hydrating Hair & Body Wash

Invigorating Hair & Body Wash

Energising Hair & Body Wash

Soothing Bath Soak

Hydrating Facial Moisturiser

Brightening Facial Cleanser

Fig Leaf & Cedar Cleansing Bar

Hydrating Sheet Mask

Bergamot & Vetiver Hand Cream

Fig Leaf & Cedar Beard Wash

Bergamot & Vetiver Cleansing Bar

Patchouli & Black Amber Cleansing Bar

Fig Leaf & Cedar Beard Balm

Fig Leaf & Cedar Solid Shampoo Bar

Firm Hold Hair Clay

Face Cloth

Tweezers

Comb In Pouch

Cooling Gel Eye Masks

Nail Clipper

Hydrating Hair & Body Wash

Facial Exfoliator

Mini Glass Nail File

Nail Brush

Whether it’s a gift for him or her, Ted Baker’s advent calendars transform the simple act of opening a door into a daily moment of joy and indulgence. Available exclusively at Boots , both Ted Baker advent calendars are priced at £46. Treat yourself or someone special to a month of luxury, surprise, and festive fun.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Linkby October Menopause awareness month - the Weightwatchers plan supporting women through perimenopause, menopause and postmenopasue £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now WeightWatchers has launched its new WeightWatchers for Menopause program, designed by doctors and women’s health experts. It offers tailored nutrition guidance, symptom management, and community support for women navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Members can access in-person and virtual workshops, expert-led sessions, exclusive app content, and community support. Find out more about the new program by clicking here

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here