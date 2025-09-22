Finished in a bold bright orange, this is a sports estate car that will certainly stand out | BOTB

BOTB’s latest dream car competition is a £77,000 BMW M3 Touring, with tickets starting at just 22p each

BOTB has announced its latest dream car giveaways, and it's another genuinely life-changing prize worth £77,000.

This time it's a BMW M3 Touring, a car with over 500bhp and a 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds.

This particular car is a 2023 model with only 14,000 miles on the clock, and it's finished in a stunning orange colour, with a striking matching orange interior.

The matching orange interior will certainly be a talking point | BOTB

Tickets to win this special car cost just 22p and, with only a few tickets sold so far, don't be surprised if you visit the BOTB website and find them discounted.

As with all BOTB dream car giveaways, you don't need to accept the car if you win. If you'd rather, you can opt for a cash prize instead. And this time it's £54,000.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page.

Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

