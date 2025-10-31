The BMW X5 Gilbert won is a special edition version with over 600bhp | BOTB

Gilbert Esambe from Clitheroe was stunned when a 20p ticket in a BOTB draw won him a luxury BMW X5M

A church minister has been handed the keys to a £69,000 car after gambling just 20 pence on an online prize draw.

Gilbert Esambe, who ministers at the United Reformed Church, was caught completely by surprise when a film crew from the dream car giveaway company BOTB appeared on his doorstep. Presenter Katie Knight turned up to hand over a BMW X5M, a luxury SUV valued at £60,000.

Gilbert, from Clitheroe, had entered one of BOTB's weekly draws, placing a mere 20p on a ticket, and his number was selected. "Oh my God," he exclaimed as Katie guided him to the car. "This is not true. I wasn't expecting this. It's like a dream."

Gilbert Esambe had been struggling to afford a new car - but then he hit the jackpot | BOTB

He went on to explain that he and his wife, a nurse, had been planning to purchase a car early next year but hadn’t yet figured out the finances.

"We've been planning to change our car, some time in January or February, and we've been thinking about what car we're going to have and how we're going to raise funds for the car. And then, I play a game, and this is me with a car."

