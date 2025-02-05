Bulleit Bourbon should be on every whiskey-lover's shelf | Bulleit

Amazon drops prices on whisk(e)y - and Bourbon is the standout for me

I’ve long been a fan of American whiskey, especially bourbon with its signature creamy, and slightly sweeter profile than its Scottish cousins.

Bourbon so rarely lets me down I keep a watchful eye out for bargains, and right now this Amazon deal on Bulleit is a real standout.

At almost 30% off, £23 is a great price for this classic brand, but it’s a limited deal so fellow Bourbon fans can’t afford to hang around.

Bulleit is the kind of whiskey that means business - but in a smooth-talking, well-dressed kind of way. It’s got a high-rye mash bill, which basically means it packs a spicy little punch compared to some sweeter bourbons.

It’s aged in charred American oak barrels, giving it deep caramel and vanilla notes alongside that signature rye spice. At 45% ABV, it’s strong enough to command attention but smooth enough not to scare off bourbon newbies.

Flavour-wise, Bulleit walks a fine line between sweet and spicy. The nose hits you with warm oak, maple, and a hint of nutmeg, while the first sip is all about caramel, dried fruit, and a peppery rye kick. The finish lingers with a little smoke, a touch of toffee, and just enough black pepper to remind you it’s not messing around. It’s fantastic neat if you like your whiskey with a bit of an edge, but it also plays incredibly well in cocktails.

Beyond the liquid itself, Bulleit has made a name for itself with its rugged, frontier-style bottle and that unmistakable orange label that practically winks at you from the shelf. It’s a staple in bars for a reason - approachable enough for whiskey newcomers, yet interesting enough for seasoned sippers.

