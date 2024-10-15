LookFantastic beauty subscription box: The October Edit | LookFantastic

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Everyone loves a little treat through their letterbox which is why subscription boxes have become so popular - and the LookFantastic monthly beauty box has proved a huge hit with customers - with one saying the monthly collection is ‘a little gift from me to me’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From just £13 a box with six new products to try each month, this beauty box has over 6,000 five-star reviews with happy customers explaining why they love this subscription over others.

One shopper said: “Having tried many beauty subscriptions, the LookFantastic one is by far the best (and the only one I’ve stuck with). The value for money, reliability of delivery and variety of products along with their size, makes this subscription stand out by far!!”

National World’s beauty editor Natalie Dixon agrees, and says the LookFantastic Beauty Box is ‘the best on the market’ as it ‘always seems to have the best brands in the box’.

The beauty box is a great gift to yourself each month | LookFantastic

Each month you get six picks to give your beauty bag a seasonal upgrade, with mascaras, serums, body lotions and more, to create the perfect self-care routine.

With contents worth at least £50, you can bag the box for just £13 a month if you sign up for the year, or it’s £15 per box for a one-off. Annual subscribers also get premier delivery for free - and right now new subscribers get an extra welcome box with treats worth £115.

One recent customer said: “If you've been thinking about it, do it! I've debated subscribing to the box for a while but I'm so happy I finally went for it, not just because it led to discount on my advent calendar. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of products included and look forward to a little gift from me to me each month. With Christmas coming up I think this subscription would make a great gift.”

In the October edit, you’ll find:

ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml (Travel-Size) - worth £10

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 20ml (Travel-Size) - worth £5

Avant Skincare Gentle Rose Beautifying Face Exfoliant 50ml (Full-Size) - worth £92

GLOV Ultra Soft Reusable Pads Eco Edition (Full-Size) - worth £8.99

Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl Mask 20ml (Travel-Size) - worth £13

Project Lip Lip Buff 10ml (Full-Size) - worth £12.95.

LookFantastic The Box: September Edit | LookFantastic

Beauty fans say they love getting early access on new products and trying new brands each month.

Leaving a five-star review, one customer said: “Love my monthly box, favourite time of month, never been disappointed yet, great way to try new products.”

Another added: “I love receiving my beauty box each month, it really gives me something to look forward to. It enables me to try different brands and products that I wouldn’t normally, I’ve come across some gems that are now some of my favourites.”

Subscribers were impressed last month’s box, the September Edit, with one saying: “Absolutely love this month’s. The skin peel is so nice on your skin, leaves it very soft. The mascara makes my short lashes long. Scalp scrub I used today and hair feels nice and fresh. Lip liner is perfect shade. And moisturiser is the best I’ve used. Oh and the skin serum is so much nicer than retinol, gentle on my skin.”

Another said: “This is my first box with LF and I am not disappointed! The scalp scrub is so good and smells amazing. Left my hair feeling super soft. The lip liner goes on really easily and lasts hours! Delivery was also super quick.”

The best Advent Calendars 2024 including Lookfantastic and PrettyLittleThing | Lookfantastic

And for a festive treat - you can try the LookFantastic Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 (worth over £565), with 27 beauty gifts inside for just £100.

It includes the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum and ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow Spray in Original, as well as skincare from ELEMIS, bodycare from Aveeno and haircare and makeup treats from Color Wow and M.A.C Cosmetics.