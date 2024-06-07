Amazon has a hidden website full of discounted items

Amazon’s Prime Day is still at least a few weeks away, but if you want big savings at any time of the year, you might want to check out this page

We don't know a lot about Prime Day yet. We know it's happening in July, but we don't know the date. And even us seasoned consumer technology writers won't get to see the deals for quite a long time.

While Prime Day will obviously be littered with hefty discounts, you don't necessarily need to wait until July to save money on your online shopping. In fact, there's a page very few people seem to know about that collates all of Amazon's deals all year round.

There isn't a primary tab for the "Today's Deals" page, and searching for it is a slightly convoluted process, but if you click here it'll take you straight to the page. Then just make sure you bookmark it and check it often.

You'll initially be met with a bumper crop of Amazon's favourite deals, such as 25% off a PS5 Dual Sense Wireless Controller, or 40% off an Acer Chromebook. But you can be a lot more savvy than that.

Look to the left of the page and, at the bottom of the "discount" filter, you can set the page up to only show items that have had 70% or more knocked off their prices.

Using this filter brings up some incredible deals, such as an Oral B electric toothbrush, which usually costs £270, down to just £99.99.

Or how about a robot vacuum cleaner for £99.99, usually £239.99. We’ve also spotted a smartwatch that looks suspiciously like the Apple Watch for just £23.99, down from £79.99.

Set this page up as a bookmark, check in every now and again, and even have a play with some of the category tabs to see if an item you're specifically seeking out comes up on sale.