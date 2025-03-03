Get a celeb-approved faux glow with these top fake tans, from natural radiance to sun-kissed bronze

A glimpse of sunshine and we're already dreaming of summer. Unfortunately, it's barely even Spring yet, so we'll have to hold off on our holiday planning for a few more months.

That doesn’t mean we can't look like we've just popped over to Santorini for the weekend. Thanks to the wide-range of fake tan products on the market right now we can get that faux-glow all year round. I’ve curated a list of the best celebrity-approved fake tans whether you are wanting a natural glow or full bronzed goddess look.

The majority of these products are self tan foams and whilst there are other lotions, sprays and oils on the market, I’ve learnt - through years of testing - foams work best for a fool-proof and streak-free natural looking tan.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam £12.24 (rrp £17.49 30% off)Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam £12.24 (rrp £17.49 30% off)
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam £12.24 (rrp £17.49 30% off) | Lookfantastic

Kylie Jenner is the global ambassador for Australian brand Bondi Sands and says it's her favourite brand for at-home self-tanner. The Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam £12.24 (rrp £17.49 30% off) is enriched with aloe vera and coconut and suitable for olive skin tones. It comes in two different shades: light/medium or dark.

Filter By Molly-Mae Self Tanning Mousse Medium £21.Filter By Molly-Mae Self Tanning Mousse Medium £21.
Filter By Molly-Mae Self Tanning Mousse Medium £21. | Amazon

Molly Mae Hague developed her own fake tan brand Filter By Molly-Mae Self Tanning Mousse Medium £21. The former Love Island star wanted to create a tanning product that aligned with her own beauty standards, emphasising a natural, radiant tan. There are three shades to choose from: medium, dark and extra dark.

Bare by Vogue Self-Tanning Foam £15.75 (rrp £22.50 save 30%).Bare by Vogue Self-Tanning Foam £15.75 (rrp £22.50 save 30%).
Bare by Vogue Self-Tanning Foam £15.75 (rrp £22.50 save 30%). | Debenhams

Vogue Williams also decided to create her own fake tan with Bare by Vogue Self-Tanning Foam £15.75 (rrp £22.50 save 30%). The TV star created the brand to make people feel confident and beautiful while tanning. She wanted to create a range of products that were easy to apply, healthy for the skin, and gave a streak-free finish. It comes in four shades: light, medium, dark and ultra dark. The brand has a range of products including face mists, instant tan, gradual tans, towels, and mitts.

St Tropez Award Winning Set £31.50 (rrp £39 15% off)St Tropez Award Winning Set £31.50 (rrp £39 15% off)
St Tropez Award Winning Set £31.50 (rrp £39 15% off) | Beauty Bay

Kate Moss the supermodel has reportedly been using the iconic St Tropez fake tan since becoming an ambassador in 2013. The St Tropez Award Winning Set £31.50 (rrp £39 15% off) will make you look like you’ve just got back from visiting the French coastline. The set includes Gradual Tan Classic Firming Body Lotion, Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse – and Applicator mitt. Everything you need for the perfect glow.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face Intense Glow 20 Applications £39Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face Intense Glow 20 Applications £39
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face Intense Glow 20 Applications £39 | Sephora

Claudia Winkleman previously admitted to using gravy granules as a fake tan substitute while filming The Traitors. However the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face Intense Glow 20 Applications £39 are actually what she swears by. According to Hello! the TV host said they’re so good she can’t live without them. The self-tanning towelette is for the face and develops a rich colour while providing exfoliating and anti-aging benefits.

