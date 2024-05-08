Dunelm sale: Give your home a spring refresh for less with our pick of our the best discounted items
If you’re looking to give your home a spring facelift, then there’s no better time to shop than now as the Dunelm sale has landed and it has some eye-catching pieces to freshen up your home at a bargain price. Whether you want a few accessories to brighten up the place or plan to splash out on some new furniture, there are plenty of special offers to tempt budding interior designers.
If your budget is small, the addition of a throw or an extra mirror can really brighten up the place or you can refresh tired carpets with a vibrant rug or runner. I’ve fallen in love with Dunelm’s washable rug range and the discounted prices are just making them even more tempting.
And quite frankly, what better way to reward your spring cleaning efforts than to treat yourself and your home to a few new pieces. So put winter firmly behind you and get your place ready for the warmer months set to come - here are our top spring picks from the Dunelm sale.
As mentioned, your spring refresh needn’t break the bank - treating a room to a deep clean, a fresh lick of paint and some inexpensive accessories can transform a space. Head over to the Dunelm website and you’ll find these Bexley Throws a snip at half price - now just £7.50 - and a quick way to add a splash of colour to an old sofa.
There are a host of cushions which can also liven up dull seating but none more so than the Bee Embroidered Square Cushion currently with 30% off, just £8.40 down from £12, which we think just screams Spring. Bounce some of that crisp Spring sunshine around your rooms with the clever placement of mirrors - we love the Wavy Round Hanging Wall Mirror which comes in a range of pastel shades - also with 30% off coming in at just £11.20.
If it’s the bedroom that requires a little TLC, you’re in luck, there’s loads of bedding ideas to suit your taste at a knock-down price, but we can’t get enough of the spring flowers adorning the Celeste Green Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set. And why resist when prices start at just £14.
Also bringing outdoor blooms in, is the Hani Floral Washable Rug (perfect if you have pets or children), available in different sizes, with prices ranging from £23.20 to £111.20 thanks to a 20% discount. And to double the effect, you can reflect your pretty new flooring in the Apartment Arched Full Length Leaner Mirror - now £84 down from £120.
If you’re looking to elevate your boudoir even further and go for the full Insta-worthy remodel, these two furniture pieces should do the trick. The Margot Rattan Bed Frame oozes French chic and comes in double, kingsize and super kingsize with prices ranging from £559.20 to £663.20 (originally £699-£829). Team it with the French Cane Clothes Rail for a match made in heaven - available on the Dunelm website now for £157.50, down from £225.
We think these pieces will give your home, and your spirits, an instant lift without all the effort, and expense, of a complete redesign. Which items are you coveting from Dunelm’s spring sale? Let us know in the comments below.