Emma mattresses are made on an ethos of sustainability | Wowcher

A premium hybrid mattress for just £149? Thanks to this refurbished Wowcher deal on the award-winning Emma range, it’s now possible – and sizes are going fast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This might be the cheapest way to start your summer on a brand new premium mattress - it's a deal we've spotted on Wowcher for an award-winning Emma Hybrid Premium Mattress and it's a saving of 58%.

It's a mattress that normally costs £359, but it's down to £149 for as long as the deal is available.

The saving is so significant because this is a refurbished item, brought back to fresh by Emma's "Second Life" department, which aims to cut down on waste and offer cheaper options to customers.

The mattresses undergo meticulous cleaning and sanitisation processes, ensuring they meet the highest hygiene standards, but buying this way can save a lot of money.

Refurbished mattresses go through a rigorous sanitation process | Wowcher

In case you didn't fancy going the refurbished route, there is the option of a new mattress - and that's also discounted, down to £259.

But paying just £149 for a high-end mattress is enough to tempt a lot of people, because they're selling fast.

The £149 offer is for a single mattress, but a double costs just £50 more, and the popular king size option is only £239.

Emma's Hybrid Premium Mattress is built up with Halo Memory Foam, Point Elastic Airgocell, and seven-zone pocket springs.

It also contains technology aimed at ensuring you stay cool all night, and pressure is spread evenly across the body shape, ensuring it's ideal for people who need an orthopaedic mattress.

Emma's new mattresses are covered by a 10-year manufacturer warranty, while refurbished models which include a six month warranty.

To find out more, or to secure the Wowcher deal, click here.