Could this be the face of a £208 million EuroMillions winner? The viral £9 syndicate deal has already attracted over 100,000 hopefuls ahead of tonight’s draw. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s Friday 13 June and the EuroMillions jackpot is at its legal maximum – here’s the viral Wowcher deal that gives you hundreds of entries for a fraction of the cost.

It’s Friday the 13th, the EuroMillions jackpot has officially hit £208 million, and hopeful players across the UK are rushing to get their tickets in for what could be the most exciting draw of the year.

But while most of us are banking on just one or two lucky numbers, there’s a deal doing the rounds that gives you 500 entries for just £9 – and it’s quickly going viral. It’s part of a Wowcher syndicate that lets you join hundreds of other players and massively increase your odds, with winnings split between the group if any of the lines hit a prize.

You can still grab the Wowcher 500-line syndicate deal for £9 here – but it’s only available for a limited time before tonight’s draw:

According to Wowcher, more than 100,000 people have snapped up the deal in recent days, with hundreds more joining by the hour as tonight’s £208m draw approaches. It’s clear this isn’t just a fringe offer – it’s turning into a full-blown stampede as would-be winners try to stack the odds in their favour.

The syndicate surge follows a run of multiple rollovers that have pushed the EuroMillions jackpot to its legal cap – meaning it cannot go any higher. If no one wins the main prize this evening, the money will be shared among lower-tier winners, making even partial matches worth a fortune. That prospect has turned tonight’s draw into one of the most anticipated in years.

Whether you believe in Friday 13th luck or not, one thing’s for sure: £9 for 500 chances is a smarter play than just crossing your fingers with a single ticket.