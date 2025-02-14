This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You could be lacking in this crucial mineral supplement without even realising it.

How often do you wake up already counting down the hours until you can crawl back into bed? Maybe you feel rubbish every time your period rolls around or find yourself constantly battling headaches. Believe it or not, these aren’t just the tell-tale signs of parenthood—they could actually be your body’s way of signaling a magnesium glycinate deficiency.

Women often find magnesium glycinate supplements beneficial for addressing common health concerns like PMS symptoms, muscle cramps, and migraines—especially during menopause. I recently came across Oxford Origins Magnesium Glycinate 4-in-1 Complex (£9.95 for a two-month supply of 120 capsules), and it could be just what you need to tackle these issues.

What does Magnesium glycinate do for women?

Magnesium glycinate can help with a variety of women's health concerns, including PMS, bone health, and migraines. It's an absorbable form of magnesium that's easily absorbed by the small intestine.

Key Benefits

PMS: May reduce symptoms like bloating, depression, and anxiety

Bone health: May help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of brittle bones

Migraines: May help alleviate migraines

Muscle tension: May help ease muscle tension and lactic acid build-up

Exercise recovery: May help improve exercise recovery by repairing muscular tears

Brain function: May help regulate chemicals that are important for brain function

Anxiety and depression: May help ease symptoms of anxiety and depression

Sleep: May improve sleep

How can the Oxford Origins Magnesium Glycinate 4-in-1 Complex help me?

Oxford Origins Magnesium Glycinate 4-in-1 Complex £9.95 (120 capsules for two month supply) | Amazon

How often should I take the Magnesium Glycinate supplement?

Oxford Origins recommends taking two capsules daily to supplement your magnesium requirements. The Oxford Origins Magnesium Glycinate 4-in-1 Complex £9.95 contains 120 capsules which is a two month supply. It can take as little as a few days before you start seeing results from taking the magnesium Glycinate supplement. This is your sign to start your wellness journey now.

The Oxford Origins Magnesium Glycinate 4-in-1 Complex £9.95 (120 capsules for two month supply) are available to shop from Amazon. Click here to view more products from the brand including Biotin hair growth.

Oxford Origins Magnesium Glycinate 4-in-1 Complex £9.95 | Amazon

