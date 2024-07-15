It's Amazon Prime Day tomorrow - here's what to look out for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Amazon Prime Day hysteria at an all-time high, and the sales event just hours away, we’ve compiled a guide on what to look out for to get the best deal

Prime Day starts tomorrow, running across Tuesday and Wednesday, with the promise of hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from big-screen TVs to air fryers.

Amazon has been staying tight-lipped about the specifics of what it will be offering at knocked-down prices, but we've been watching Prime Day deals emerge for long enough to know what sort of deals to expect.

And we have been treated to a few early hints, so we can give you an idea of what sort of categories to head to if you want to be the early bird and grab some of the best discounts.

According to Amazon, we can expect to see discounts on Blink cameras including Blink Outdoor 3-Cam and Blink Mini 2-Cameras.

Other brands we've been told to keep an eye on include Bose, FitBit, Oral B, Sony, Elemis, ghd, Ninja, Samsung, Barbie, L’Oréal, and Shark.

As always, Amazon's own-brand products are likely to get top billing, including Blink, but also expect to see deals on Kindles, Ring doorbells, Fire tablets and TV tech, and Echo smart speakers and displays.

It could also be a good time to hunt around for video games, as we've seen good deals in the past, and don't forget how big VR is starting to get.

Expect a few Apple goodies to pop up with a discount, and don't be surprised if vacuums and other household appliances are a big feature in 2024.

Prime Day can also be a great time to sign up to a subscription. Trials of Audible and Kindle, for example, tend to be offered around Prime Day, and don't miss this free Prime Day trial to ensure you can make the most of all the deals.

Whatever you fancy treating yourself to on Prime Day, make yourself a list, stick to it as well as you can, don't get caught up in the hype and hysteria, and spend within your limits. And good luck finding those deals!