Normally £29.99, prices have been slashed on Amazon for two Lego advent calendars, bringing them down to £23.99 here. That is a 20% saving at a time when mums and dads will be watching every penny.

Featuring mini figures and a backdrop of Hogwarts and Star Wars scenes, both will entertain children and adults alike for hours.

The Lego Harry Potter advent calendar, reduced to £23.99, is suitable for ages seven and older. It’s described as giving “kids a magical adventure in the run-up to Christmas”.

It includes 16 mini builds and a host of favourite characters including Harry Potter, Hedwig the owl, Susan Bones, Cho Chang, Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Flitwick and Choir Ghost minifigures.

The special Christmas lego set comes with a festive Hogwarts scene of The Great Hall. The price is only reduced for a limited time so shoppers will need to be quick to get the lower price here.

I also found Ocado had a range of Lego advent calendars for £27 from a Disney Princess version here to a Marvel Spiderman advent calendar. That’s around £3 off the usual price when every penny counts.

Star Wars fans have the options of another Lego deal on Amazon suitable for ages six and over. It features highlights from the Star Wars series between 1999 and 2024.

The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2024 also saves shoppers 20%, down from £29.99 to £23.99 on Amazon here. The Deal of the Day product features five collectible minifigures. There is Holiday Princess Leia, Holiday Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, 501st Clone Trooper and a Praetorian Guard.

There’s plenty to build including an X-wing, TIE Fighter, AT-AT, Y-wing, Jabba’s Sail Barge, Millennium Falcon and Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser. There’s also The Emperor’s Shuttle, U-wing, T-6 Jedi Shuttle, a Mandalorian Gauntlet and The Ghost.

As if that wasn’t enough, Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder and Darth Vader’s Castle are also included in this toy advent calendar.

The Star Wars Lego advent calendar is also available at other stores including Boots for £29.99 and Argos for £30. The offer of 20% off is for a limited time on Amazon as Deal of the Day.