Summer has arrived as Jacqueline Jossa launches her brand new occasion wear range with online fashion retailer In The Style. The new collection dropped on Wednesday (May 1) evening and is full of beautiful and bright florals just as the weather has finally started to warm up.

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa who plays Lauren Branning in the BBC One soap announced the launch of the occasion wear part two on Instagram. She wrote: “When I say we have levelled up on this collection, I REALLY mean it!”

The new range is full of styles, shapes and prints perfect for your summer occasions whether you’re going to a wedding, baby shower or spending the day at the races, there is something for everyone!”

The entire range is stunning and Jacqueline Jossa is all about self-love and body positivity so you are guaranteed to find something you love and will wear all summer long.

Jacqueline’s new collection comes in a variety of different styles from playsuits, dresses and co-ord’s available in sizes from 6 to 28. For your complete summer wardrobe In The Style really does have you covered. I have put together a list of my absolute favourite items from the range but you will need to be quick as the collection is selling fast.

Abstract Floral Frill Maxi Dress (Pink) £48 - I love everything about this dress! From the frill detail and maxi length to the slit detail on the side. It’s a beautiful colour and the fit is perfectly flattering whatever your size.

Lace Frill Hem Midaxi Dress (Yellow) £55 - Honestly, yellow is usually my least favourite colour, however the lace design of this dress makes me think it would be perfect for a wedding guest outfit. I love the short sleeve design and the frill hem as well as the midriff cut out detail. The yellow lace design is also available in a cute co-ord shirt top and short set.

Floral Plisse Bandeau Maxi Dress With Removable Corsage (Yellow) £50 - This Bandeau maxi dress is the perfect dress for summer. Whether you are going on a holiday abroad or staying in the UK a floral maxi should be an essential in everyone's wardrobe. This design also comes in a co-ord style as a halter neck top and maxi skirt set.

Satin Drape Skort Detail Playsuit (Pink) £38 - If midaxi or maxi dresses aren’t your vibe then you will love this cute playsuit. A stunning look if you want to keep your arms covered and show off your legs instead. The wrap drape detail flatters your body shape by cinching you in at the waist and the skort detail gives the look an effortlessly chic finish.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.