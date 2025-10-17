Dr Hilary says you can make yourself feel a lot better with just a spoonful of a very special honey - and it's cheaper than you might think | Manuka Doctor

Trusted TV doctor Dr Hilary Jones endorses a simple, natural product as an effective, natural way to soothe Covid symptoms and sore throats for just £5.25.

If you’re feeling that familiar autumn tickle in your throat — the one that comes with a side order of temperature and fatigue — you might not just be battling the usual seasonal sniffles. The chances are it might be a new Covid variant.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, two new Covid variants, nicknamed Stratus and Nimbus, are doing the rounds this autumn - and the NHS advice for a sore throat is simple: take a spoonful of honey.

However GP and TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones says if you really want to soothe that “razorblade throat”, it’s worth upgrading to Manuka honey — nature’s own antibacterial powerhouse.

Dr Hilary explained: “Current NHS Covid advice is to have a teaspoon of honey for a razorblade sore throat.

"I recommend Manuka honey as this particular variety has a soothing texture and unique measurable antibacterial qualities that can help calm sore throats and support a faster recovery with no side-effects whatsoever — except a lovely taste in the mouth.”

Manuka honey’s secret weapon is its naturally high level of Methylglyoxal (MGO), a compound with scientifically proven antibacterial and antimicrobial properties.

Lab-based studies suggest that MGO may even help inhibit the Covid-19 virus, while its anti-inflammatory effects can ease soreness and help regulate the immune response.

And while most over-the-counter cough medicines cost a small fortune, a jar of Manuka Doctor Manuka honey starts from just £5.25 — which makes it one of the simplest and most soothing ways to tackle symptoms at home.

It’s not just experts who swear by it either. In a recent survey of Manuka Doctor customers, 97% said they’d choose Manuka honey over cough medicine, and 93% said it shortened their cough or cold.

Many say it’s helped them bounce back after Covid, too. One reviewer wrote: “I had a really bad cough after contracting Covid. After taking this honey, in a few days I was much better. I’m now taking it every day.”

So if you’re under the weather this autumn, skip the pricey syrups and reach for the jar instead. A spoonful a day could be your most soothing £5.25 investment yet.

