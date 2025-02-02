Supermarket giant Morrisons has a fabulous deal for a perfect night in | Morrisons

Act now if you need to rescue Valentine’s night - luckily Morrisons has a great deal on posh nosh that won’t break the bank, but get going now before there’s none left!

The big supermarkets are going all out this year to tempt you into their arms on Valentine’s Day, but Morrisons has come out fighting with a wide range of treats and a price point that might just seal the deal.

When and where can you get it?

The Morrisons Valentine’s Dine In for Two Meal Deal is available in-store and online from 10th-15th February. Perfect timing, as Valentine’s Day lands on a Friday this year, so you can kickstart the weekend with a delicious, stress-free meal.

Click here to check out the deal before you visit your local store, or put your selection in your online basket ready for the big night. Either way, you’ll need to be a More Card holder to make the most savings, so make sure you’re prepared, as all items will be subject to availability.

What’s on the menu?

The menu is packed with fancy-but-easy dishes, so you can impress your date (or your cat – no judgment). Plus, knowing exactly how much you’re saving makes it all taste even better.

We’ve picked out some of our favourites from Morrisons’ menu, but there are many more items available - click here to see the whole range.

Starters – a love-filled first impression

Mains – the real heart of the meal

Sides – because no one wants a lonely plate

esserts – love at first bite

Drinks – to toast the occasion

Why you’ll love this deal

Cheaper than a restaurant – enjoy a posh meal at home for a fraction of the price

– enjoy a posh meal at home for a fraction of the price No reservations required – your dining table, your rules

– your dining table, your rules Loads of choice – whether you’re a meat lover, veggie, or avoiding dairy, there’s something delicious for you

– whether you’re a meat lover, veggie, or avoiding dairy, there’s something delicious for you Stress-free cooking – minimal effort, maximum taste

So, will it be steak and chips with a glass of Bordeaux? Or maybe salmon with truffle mash and a glass of fizz? Whatever you decide, have a great night in!

Article updated on February 12 to reflect new stock availabilty