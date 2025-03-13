The ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide with presents that will melt her heart and make her feel really special | Canva

Find the best Mother’s Day gifts 2025, from luxury fashion to pampering treats. Spoil mum with these perfect presents.

It’s no secret that I love presents and Mother's Day feels extra special. Not only do I get the opportunity to spoil my mum but I also get treated to some very lovely gifts. This year I’ve curated a list of wonderful gifts that all mums will enjoy. Whether she likes to feel pampered or enjoys the finer things in life I’ve got all gifts covered and even the cards.

Gifts that will make her feel pampered

Boux Avenue Luxe satin short pyjama set or London Grace Nail Polish gift set | Boux Avenue/ London Grace

Make mum feel pampered on Mother’s Day with the stunning Boux Avenue Luxe satin short pyjama set - Light Pink £42 . The gorgeous colours of the London Grace Espresso Nail Polish gift set £30 will also delight her and make her feel truly special.

Prestige Flowers or Della Vite Rosé Prosecco | Prestige Flowers/Della Vite

Don’t forget flowers and fizz always go down well. The beautiful spring bouquet from Prestige Flowers and afternoon tea gift set from £34.99 is a wonderful treat and the delicious Della Vite DOC Treviso Rosé Prosecco Gift Set £21.50 is the perfect glass of fizz to enjoy with cake.

Luxury Gifts that will make her feel extra special

Reiss Ava wool-Cashmere jumper £130 endource | endource

The Reiss Ava wool-Cashmere jumper £130 available from endource , is the perfect gift for mums who enjoy luxury. The website is an online fashion platform that offers a curated selection of designer and contemporary pieces. They also feature high-end brands such as Cos, Arket, Mejuri and many more.

Ottoman Hands Elodie Chain Cuff Bracelet £29 | Ottoman Hands

Jewellery is another luxurious gift that mums will treasure forever. The Ottoman Hands Elodie Chain Cuff Bracelet £29 is beautifully designed with delicate twist style and can be stacked with other bracelets from the brand.

Warren James 18ct Gold Vermeil On Silver Clover Bracelet 4 Leaf Clover Stud Earrings | Warren James

Warren James has a collection of clover designed pieces. The 18ct Gold Vermeil On Silver Real Diamond, Lab-Grown Clover Bracelet £99 (was £195) is paired with the 4 Leaf Clover Stud Earrings £39 and you are guaranteed to put a smile on mum's face this Mother’s Day.

The Adidas Gazelle trainers £94.99 in the colour Magic beige white gum from Office offer a stylish, versatile look with their classic suede design, making them a perfect addition to any casual wardrobe.

Adidas Gazelle trainers £94.99 in the colour Magic beige white gum from Office | Office

Gifts for the cool mums

Burga Reaper’s Touch phone case Femme Fatale notebook | Burga

VQ Cath Kidston bee ear buds and VQ Cath Kidston Bees Phone Portable Power Bank | VQ Cath Kidston

If your mum loves Cath Kidston designs then why not elevate her tech game with the VQ Cath Kidston bee ear buds £39.99 or the VQ Cath Kidston Bees 5,000mAh Mobile Phone Portable Power Bank £29.99 and they will fit perfectly in her handbag.

Coconut Lane Quilted Tumbler Carry Case and Quilted Milky Coconut Laptop Sleeve | Coconut Lane

Mother’s Day is on Sunday March 30 and don't forget the card. Mother’s Day cards and even more gifts are available from Moonpig .

Keskine | Keskine

