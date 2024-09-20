'My Barbie-obsessed girl is going to love it': Popular print by Oodie is on sale now
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Wearable blanket brand The Oodie™ has a great range of styles and prints on clearance just as the mercury drops - and this hot pink Barbie edition is trending as a bargain buy.
The price has been slashed on the Barbie blanket - with the one-size adult’s version available to buy for £39 - down from £69.
The kids’ version is £29 down from £35 - and it’s made for children aged four to 12.
Shoppers are raving about it - saying it makes a great gift for fans of Barbie.
One customer said: “This is going to be a gift for my daughters 5th birthday. So cute. So soft. The quality is unmatched. I just know my barbie obsessed girl is going to love it.”
Another added: “Bought this for my daughter’s birthday and it was the perfect pink present. Incredibly cute and soft.”
And a third said: “Gifted my daughter an Oodie as she kept stealing ours. The kid lives in it. So cute.”
It’s a great gift for adults too - one buyer said: “Bought this for my goddaughter’s 40th birthday. She’s Barbie crazy lol. She was over the moon with it.”
Each Oodie is made with a soft Sherpa fleecy material inside to keep you toasty and warm, and a soft ToastyTek™ flannel fleece exterior, with an oversized hood and extra-large pocket, so it’s perfect for lounging on the sofa this winter.
Oodie customers agree, and one recent review said: “Anyone who loves Barbie would love this Oodie. Always so comfy and warm. Best on the market and killer price when on sale.”
Another added: “Absolutely love this. It's so comfortable and warm I wear it outside a lot of the time.”
If Barbie’s not your thing, check out our round-up of the best Oodies to buy this autumn.
There’s also some great alternatives on the market - this Teddy Oversized Blanket Hoodie by Dunelm is available in 11 colours and is just £16 or try The Comfy Original (£38.99) which you can buy on Amazon in blush, aqua, dark navy, black charcoal or grey.