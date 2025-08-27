Ninja's air fryers are just part of the massive range of discounted appliances | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From iconic air fryers to blenders and barbecues, Ninja’s end of summer sale is packed with some of its biggest savings yet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's that time of year again. Forget Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, Ninja's end of summer sale is upon us, and it's always seriously impressive.

The brand does do some decent discounts from time to time, but this is the one we often wait for, because it's the sale that sees the most discounts across the board - not to mention some of the biggest individual savings.

The end of summer sale page is now live on the Ninja website but we'd suggest it's better to track them down on Amazon, especially if you have Prime membership, because you'll get fast, free delivery, and the returns process is amazing.

It's a great time of year to start your air fryer journey - or to upgrade your current appliance | Amazon

Not that you're likely to need a returns process, of course, because Ninja's solid reputation is well deserved. It's a brand that is trusted by a broad spectrum of food fans, from amateur chefs to celebrities - but it can be pricey.

That's why a big sale like this is an event worth waiting for.

Among the highlights this year is the borderline iconic Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer - and the best saving, unusually, is on the big 10.4-litre version. Rather than the usual £239.99 it's now £169.99 - and that's a saving of £70. It's got to be one of the best air fryers on the market, and that's a cracking deal.

Ninja's portable Crispi air fryer is a seriously clever idea | Amazon

Another air fryer bargain is the 35% saving on the Air Fryer Max Pro, a seriously clever single-chamber appliance which usually costs £169.99 - but you'll get it for £109.99 if you catch the sale.

Away from air fryers, it's obviously the best time of year to buy a barbecue, and Ninja's brilliant Woodfire Pro has plunged in price ahead of the temperatures following suit - you can now get the £539.99 machine for just £379.99. That's cheaper than last year's Black Friday price.

It's the best time of year to buy a barbecue | Amazon

Speaking of Black Friday, Ninja's clever StaySharp knife blocks are always a huge seller, but they're back to the same price we saw in the November sales bonanza at the moment, with the six-piece set, for example, discounted by 33% to just £119.99.

Ninja's Perfect Temperature Kettle has been discounted for a while now, but it's just dropped again - and there's now 30% off the popular 1.7-litre version. Get one for £69.99 while you still can.

The StaySharp Knife Block is back to the Black Friday price | Amazon

Ninja's range of blenders are always discounted quite heavily at this time of year, which is good timing for soup season. The Blast Max portable blender can now be bought for £63.20 thanks to a 30% discount, but if you wanted something more powerful, the Foodi Power Nutri Blender has a 36% saving and it's down to £76.80 - a big discount off the usual £119.99 price.

The full list of Amazon's Ninja deals can be found here - and there's so much more to go at, so have a flick through and secure your bargain before the sale ends.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last