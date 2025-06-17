The Pixel 9 Pro has never been available for this price before | Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro is now available at an incredible discount, with Amazon slashing £300 off the price and throwing in a Pixel Buds voucher too.

At a time when the iPhone 15 Pro still costs well over £1,000, the Google Pixel 9 Pro, one of its key rivals, stands out as a bit of a bargain.

Android fans already know they're usually getting a lot more for their money, but the deal we've spotted on Google's current flagship is absolutely amazing.

It's a special offer being pushed by a handful of online retailers, but the best place to buy looks to be Amazon.

Because the 30% saving brings the SIM-free handset down to £699, rather than its RRP price of £999. That's getting on for half the price of the iPhone 15 Pro, and it's the lowest price the Pixel 9 Pro has ever been sold at.

Amazon looks to be the best place to buy the phone from for two reasons; firstly it's possible to get next-day delivery if you're a Prime member, and Amazon's returns system is so good.

Also, the retail giant is offering a £50 coupon towards a set of Pixel Buds 2, which are a perfect companion to the Pixel phone.

The £699 offer price is for the 128gb model, in Hazel or Obsidian. There are pink and white versions available on Amazon, but they're used.

There are savings on the 256gb model and the 512gb version too and, while they're not quite 30% off, they are very attractive.

This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long the offer will last, so if you've been toying with the idea of a smartphone upgrade - this might be your best chance.