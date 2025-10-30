Laptop ownership is cheaper than ever with subscriptions

Tech firm Raylo Business has launched laptop subscriptions from just £11.66 a month, giving SMEs affordable access to premium devices

Business owners who want to upgrade their tech without a big upfront cost could save a small fortune by subscribing to the latest devices - thanks to a scheme by an innovative firm aimed at SMEs.

Tech firm Raylo Business is currently offering laptop subscription deals from as little as £11.66 a month, giving you access to premium devices without the hefty initial outlay.

All you need to do is choose your laptop and sign up for a subscription term that suits you.

Lenovo’s Ideapad is the cheapest device on offer with Raylo Business | Lenovo

Prices are based on a 36-month term, but you can also opt for 12 or 24 months – or even keep it flexible with a rolling monthly subscription.

There are no upfront costs, and every device comes with a lifetime warranty. At the end of your term, you can return your device, upgrade to the latest model for free, or simply keep paying monthly.

Raylo Business offers free next-day delivery, no upfront cost, and a sustainable circular ownership model, so subscribing is one of the easiest and greenest ways to stay up to date with the latest tech.

