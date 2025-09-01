My honest onion on The Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar 2025 - is it really worth buying? | Lookfantastic

The 2025 Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar might just be the best one yet.

I know it’s only just September but I’m already talking about advent calendars for Christmas. However, the festive season will soon be upon us and now is the time to shop. I recently tried the new Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar and - spoiler alert it - might just be the best yet.

Lookfantastic always gets the packaging just right. Last year was a shimmering silver style but this time they’ve gone for a traditional red. It’s sleek, elegant, and beautifully designed. Inside the calendar is like a treasure chest of beauty, each drawer filled with surprises that feel as exciting to open on December first as they do on Christmas Eve.

The Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar £105 with over worth £655 in products. That alone makes it a smart buy, but what really impresses me is the quality and variety inside. With 28 products (17 of them full size) it’s not just a collection of minis you’ll soon forget about. These are everyday essentials and luxury treats that will carry me well into the new year.

I’ve tried and tested many other beauty advent calendars over the years, but none compare to this one. The value alone is unmatched, no other calendar offers so much for such a reasonable price.

But I will be honest - this advent calendar is not for everyone. It’s not for you if you don't love luxury beauty products or if you hate trying new brands that are usually out of your budget. Don’t worry if the beauty calendar isn’t for you Lookfantastic also have the The Grooming advent calendar £85 (worth over £425) and The Fragrance advent calendar £130 (worth over £485) both available to pre-order now.

The pre-order is open now, and calendars will be dispatched on September 16th. That means you can secure yours before the rush and - trust me - it always sells out fast.

What’s inside

This year’s curation is genuinely outstanding. I love that it isn’t just focused on one category - it's the perfect blend of skincare heroes, indulgent body care, haircare staples, makeup must-haves, and even a candle to set the mood. To avoid spoilers, here's a sneak peek of some highlights. If you can't wait for the full product list, click here.

Medik8 Hydra B5 Intense – A hydrating serum that leaves my skin plump and glowing.

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow Mist – Perfect for creating that lit-from-within finish.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist – The scent alone transports me straight to summer.

Color Wow Shampoo and Conditioner – A duo that keeps my hair smooth and frizz-free.

The White Company Seychelles Candle – A little touch of paradise for cosy evenings.

The Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar 2025 has once again set the standard. It’s more than just an advent calendar, it's a month-long celebration of beauty, self-care, and festive indulgence. If you only buy one advent calendar this year, make it this one.

Click here to pre-order now to secure yours. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.