The Ring doorbell and chime has been discounted - but for how long? | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’ve been planning to add a smart doorbell to your home, this deal on Ring’s 2024 model is well worth a look – but it probably won’t last more than a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your front door setup, this is the deal to grab. The 2024 Ring Battery Video Doorbell is now just £59.99 on Amazon – a 40 percent discount off its usual £99.99 price.

Shop the deal on Amazon now before it goes back up.

This is the lowest price this model has ever hit – though it’s not unheard of. According to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, these drops tend to last only about a week before prices bounce back up. So if you’ve had this in your basket or wishlist, now’s the time to move.

The latest model is Amazon’s Choice, with over 4,900 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating. It’s designed for easy DIY installation (about five minutes, no wiring), and comes with HD video, colour night vision, a head-to-toe field of view, and handy extras like Quick Replies and customisable privacy zones. You’ll also get a 30-day free trial of the Ring Home subscription, unlocking person alerts, package detection, and up to 180 days of video history.

You can also get it as part of discounted bundles with a Ring Chime, Indoor Camera, or Outdoor Camera – the Ring Chime set, for example, is down to £69.99 from £129.98.

To check out the bundles and full feature list, head to the full listing on Amazon now – this price won’t hang around for long.