You could win a Sabrina Carpenter VIP experience in this Wowcher comp

One lucky winner will get Diamond VIP access to Sabrina Carpenter’s Hyde Park show – with a five-star hotel and £500 cash thrown in.

If you’re a Sabrina Carpenter fan, this is your dream night out – but you’ve only got until Wednesday 3 July to enter.

A new Wowcher competition is offering one lucky winner the chance to live it up in true VIP style at Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Tour stop at London’s Hyde Park on Friday 5 July – with two Diamond VIP tickets, a five-star Hilton Park Lane hotel stay, and a whopping £500 spending money all included.

Tickets start from just £5.95 for Wowcher VIP members – and with 20 to 200 entries included depending on which option you pick, this is a low-cost chance to bag a high-end experience.

What you’ll win

The prize includes two Diamond VIP standing tickets with front-of-stage access at the British Summer Time Hyde Park show. Expect a high-energy set packed with Sabrina’s biggest hits – including Espresso, Please Please Please, and Feather – plus surprise covers and guest appearances from rising stars like Clairo and Olivia Dean.

You’ll also enjoy early entry and exclusive access to the VIP Summer Garden – complete with premium bars, street food, chill-out zones, and private toilets.

Then it’s off to the 5-star Hilton London Park Lane, where your queen room stay includes breakfast, luxe Italian marble bathrooms, spa access, and sweeping views over the London skyline.

And to top it all off, you’ll get £500 in spending money – perfect for shopping, food, and some serious Sabrina merch.

Final entries must be submitted online before 3 July 2025. Entry is also possible by post, with full T&Cs available on the Wowcher site.

