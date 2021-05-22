To use this brilliant smart thermostat, all you need to do is get the device installed, and then trigger it to change the temperature whenever you like. After a few days, the thermostat will have learned a thing or two about your usage patterns, including how warm you like to be at certain times of day. It then uses what it has learnt to automatically set the temperature just how you like it. It will switch to ‘Eco’ when it knows you’ve left the house, making it ideal if you’re interested in cutting your heating bill.