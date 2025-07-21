The travel set for your next holiday Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set now just £30 | Lookfantastic

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set: The Travel Set for Your Next Holiday £30

Planning your next getaway? Whether you're jetting off to a beach escape or exploring a vibrant city, the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set £30 is your ultimate travel companion. This irresistible trio wraps your skin and your senses in tropical luxury, all conveniently packed in a sleek zip-up travel bag.

Step into sunshine with Sol de Janeiro’s signature Cheirosa '62 scent—a delectable fusion of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that instantly transports you to a tropical paradise. Loved by beauty fans worldwide, this scent is the heart of each product in the Jet Set.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream - A fast-absorbing body cream that smooths, firms, and hydrates with caffeine-rich guaraná extract. Your skin will feel soft, glowy, and beach-ready.

Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel - Gentle yet effective, this creamy cleanser lathers beautifully and leaves your skin clean, soft, and delicately scented.

Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist - A refreshing spritz to wear all day long spray on your body, hair, or clothes for an instant boost of sunshine and warmth.

This set is more than just travel-sized skincare; it's a complete head-to-toe pampering experience, designed to uplift your mood and awaken your senses. Plus, with its vegan and cruelty-free formula, it’s as kind to the planet as it is to your skin.

Whether you're gifting a loved one or treating yourself, the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set is your passport to a feel-good, sun-soaked glow with no boarding pass required.

