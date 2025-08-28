Stanley's cute travel mug is an absolute bargain right now | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Stanley Quencher might have gone viral, but this hidden gem in the range is half price at Amazon – and perfect for autumn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to social media, the Stanley Quencher tumbler became a bit of a viral sensation, despite the fact it's just one of many quality insulated drinks receptacles on the market.

The Stanley Quencher comes in an array of colours, it can keep drinks cool for 11 hours, and it has a clever lid - but the large version everyone covets costs £45.

I bet you didn't realise you can buy into the Stanley brand for just £15.99, though. And it's a much more appropriate device for the colder months that are about to roll in.

The travel mug can keep drinks hot for hours | Amazon

The lesser-known Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Travel Mug holds around a third of a litre of liquid, and it can keep drinks hot for over two hours.

It's perfect for people who work outdoors, travellers, or anyone who just likes to sip away at a piping hot brew.

These clever mugs, which come in an array of classic Stanley colours, usually cost an eye-watering £32.99 - but Stanley has listed one on Amazon for just £15.99. That's a saving of 52%.

There is a catch, though. You can have any colour you like as long as it's Rose Quartz. Because, if you choose any other colour on this Amazon listing the price shoots up, or it's just not available.

But it's a nice shade of pink, and it might be an ideal gift for someone who's keen on that colour and maybe enjoys a viral brand but doesn't want to pay through the nose for it.

Given stocks appear to be limited, we don't know how long this deal will last for, but it probably is the cheapest way to sport a Stanley cup, and nobody needs to know you got it for less than half its original price.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here