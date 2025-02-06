The commemorative coins mark the 60th anniversary of the first Red Arrows display | RAF

These collectors' items are limited editions to ensure they remain valuable - and some are already incredibly expensive

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, which we all know and love as the Red Arrows, is one of the most enduring and iconic symbols of pride in our nation's military and aviation history.

This year marks 60 years since the team gave their first public display in 1965 and, to commemorate this milestone, the Royal Mint has created a set of very special 50p coins.

Set to sell very quickly, prices range from £15 all the way to £1,575 - and the sky really is the limit in terms of their future value.

They're all technically legal tender, and obviously uncirculated, and they all come in presentation packs.

Each one features depictions of the distinctive Hawk jets in their fabulous formation, and some sets come with other historic coins from 1965.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The Red Arrows are a symbol of British aviation excellence in the UK and worldwide.

"We are proud to celebrate 60 years of their spectacular displays on an official collectable 50p coin.

“Crafted with the Red Arrows ethos of precision and quality in mind, the dedicated team at the Royal Mint have worked diligently to create a coin which represents the best of the Royal Air Force.”

The cheapest coin in the range is the Uncirculated 50p coin, which comes in a presentation card, and costs £15. Paired with a 1965 sixpence it costs £18.

The most expensive Red arrows coin on the Royal Mint website is a 2025 piece, struck in 22 carat gold to Proof standard, which is presented in a wooden case, mounted alongside a collection of historic coins dated 1965. It's limited to just 60 pieces and costs £1,575.

To find out more, or to see the range, visit the Royal Mint website by clicking here.