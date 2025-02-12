You can have this gorgeous £20 bouquet delivered tomorrow if you're quick

A full bouquet of roses and freesias delivered to your door for just over £20 is a bargain not to be missed | Amazon

Running late for a Valentine's Day present? Or are you just in the dog house for some reason - don't miss this deal

A fresh bouquet of roses and freesias could warm the heart of any Valentine’s partner, and we're pretty sure you won't find them cheaper than this.

Delivered to your door next day, and available on Amazon, they're being heavily discounted as Valentine's Day creeps up.

Normally they cost £34.99, but if you can catch the 41% discount offer you'll get them for £20.48.

It's a manicured cluster of orange roses, scented freesia, and a smattering of small yellow flowers and green leaves to add to the impact.

They're hand-arranged by florists at the Clare Florist Store and delivered directly to your chosen recipient. You even get to choose a free personalised message.

The only catch is the deadline for next-day delivery is unusually short. Normally with Amazon you'll be able to order late into the night, but beware of the relatively early cut-off with this bouquet.

There's still time, though, to have these winging their way to your valentine before February 14th, so jump on the offer while it's still live.