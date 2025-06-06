This retro photo gallery shows children and their families making the most of the summer around Scotland during the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Holidaymakers are pictured paddling at the beach, taking the plunge at the lido and cruising down the river in these nostalgic images.

Trips to the zoo, where visitors are pictured watching the popular penguin parade; pony rides; and summer fairs, where the attractions included a dog on a scooter, are among the summer activities captured in these atmospheric black and white pictures.

Sunbathers are shown soaking up the rays, or using any means possible to cool down as the sun shines, but crowds are also seen huddled in the rain when the summer weather wasn’t being so kind.

A floating museum, a Scottish football legend getting mobbed by young fans, and fun times at the fairground are among the other memorable images of yesteryear captured in this gallery.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of summers past?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . School's out for summer Joy as school ends for the summer holidays and the race is on to get the summer started in Edinburgh in 1959 | TSPL Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Cooling down Families enjoying the summer sunshine at Portobello open-air swimming pool near Edinburgh in July 1971 | TSPL Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Soaking up the sun Sunbathing office workers relax in the summer sunshine in George Square, Glasgow, in June 1969 | TSPL Photo: TSPL Photo Sales