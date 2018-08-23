A happy mix of skating and studying for Fife Flyers’ James Isaacs

Fife Flyers’ utility man James Isaacs is proving to be the brains behind the operation.

The Canadian was at the forefront of the club’s media day at Abertay where he studies law.

The 28-year-old says that, so far, balancing ice hockey and his studies has worked out for him.

“It’s going very well,” he said, “It’s an excellent programme at Abertay and I’m very happy with it.

“You never know if you’re really going to enjoy it or not, but it’s certainly something I’ve enjoyed over the last year and hopefully I will continue to do so.

“Dutes and Hutchy have been really great with my schedule.

“And if I have to miss a class because of a game my professors are very good at helping me catch up.

“It’s been a really good working relationship, and it’s even bigger now with this new partnership, so hopefully it will continue that way.”

Isaacs said he was only too happy to sign up for a third year in Kirkcaldy adding: “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be”.

He said: “I really enjoyed last season from start to finish.

“It was a fun year and there wasn’t a day that I didn’t want to come to the rink.

“You look at a day like today, there’s a lot of work that’s been going on behind the scenes this year

“The team is definitely moving in the right direction. I know it’s not always visible at the start, but certainly I think towards the end of the year all this extra work will give us a better standing.”

Isaacs is now looking forward to the season ahead and says he is determined to improve on last season.

“It was huge to bring back the first trophy in the Elite era. Hopefully we can retain it, and push for a couple of others.

“We definitely want to improve our league standing. I know that I’m a little bitter that we ended up seventh somehow. Bar a few injuries – and certainly when you lose your starting goalie – I think we could have been higher.

“But it worked out, we got to the play-off weekend and that’s definitely another goal for us.”

As for his own form, Isaacs says he was pleased with how he played but thinks he can offer even more this season.

“I felt as though I had a stronger year than in previous ones, so hopefully I can build on that, just continue in my role and hopefully the coaches will be happy with that.”

“You kind of have some targets at the start of a season. I like to put up 15-20 points that doesn’t really matter.

“Ideally I’d like to be a positive player. You want to earn that trust that you can be put into the right situations.

“You can have little accomplishments that way that maybe go unseen, but you know deep down you’re doing the right things to get to that point.”