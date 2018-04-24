A marathon effort for Haddies duo Eric and Jaz

The big race of the weekend was the 38th London Marathon and there were two runners at the event representing the Anster Haddies.

First over the line was Eric Anderson in a time of 3hr58m49s.

Eric was running for the MS society, this charity is close to his heart as his wife has MS.

He said: “I want to do my bit to raise funds for their research and support mechanisms and raise awareness of the illness for which there is no cure.”

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eric-anderson2 .

The second Haddie was president Jaz Hay who ran a of 4hr9m30s.

Jaz continues to grow as a marathon runner and follow in her mum’s footsteps.

The Haddies would also like to say well done to Fife AC’s Jen Cruickshanks for running a great time and Del Rae for winning his category.

In Balmoral there was a tough 15mile trail race again there were two Haddies representing, Lynne Herd and George Findlay.

The two of them finished together in a time of 2hr17m12s.

Innes Knight ran the Balmoral 10k in a time of 47m50s.

Carole Fraser was a lone Haddie at the Chilly Willy trail race in Falkland finishing in 45m40s. Park runners were at Montrose Robyn McDonald 25m52s first FS20, Jaquie McDonald 29m8s; St Andrews Duncan Hall 18m26s first MV30, Natalie McKay 23m26s third FV25, Debz Hay 23m32s second FV50, and Karli Hay with a PB of 25m7s.