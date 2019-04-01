A marathon effort for Leven runners Susan and Tam

It’s a big step running your first half marathon, in more ways than one.

Leven Las Vegas’ Susan Kerr and Tam Mayes made that step on Sunday at the 2019 Alloa Half Marathon, running with the able support of another ten LLV club mates.

Mark McLean, John Kay, Karen Richards, Kerrie Donald, Tracey Mayes, Claire Doak, Ruth Cruickshank, Jeff Taylor, Iain Wallace and Douglas Clews made up the rest of the LLV squad with Mark McLean, Douglas Clews and Karen Richards achieving personal bests.

Tackling an even bigger challenge on the Saturday, Peter Rieu-Clarke and Jim Dunstan travelled across to the south side of the Forth to take part in the 31-mile John Muir Ultra trail race. Both finished in fine form, the sunny weather contributing to two excellent performances.

On the previous Friday the final of the 2018/19 Nightmare Series was held at Kinghorn with the “Cornucopia of Convolutions Coastal Path Caper”. LLV’s Chris Russell came away with the trophy for the series overall with £1169 being raised by the competitors for Maggie’s Dundee, Kinghorn RNLI and Seascape Kirkcaldy.

At local parkruns on Saturday morning, 21 LLV took part with six of them; Tam Mayes, Bex Oakenfull, Stephanie Barclay, Angela Wood, Colin Aitken and Pauls McLean all setting PBs.

This week sees the start of LLV’s 2019 Couch to 5k course, part of the drive to help the physically inactive become more active.