A timely gesture as club celebrates anniversary

The New Golf Club, St Andrews recently recognised the 175th anniversary of the St Andrews Golf Club by gifting a new clock which is to be installed in the main bar.

The two clubs have always had a friendly association, with the New Golf Club deciding the landmark couldn’t pass without recognition.

Joe Noble, captain of the New Golf Club, said: “There has been a close relationship between the clubs for many years and the New Golf Club wanted to mark this significant anniversary by commissioning a specially made clock.

“I congratulate the St Andrews Golf Club on their 175th anniversary and wish them all the best for the next 175 years and beyond.”

David Edgar, captain of the St Andrews Club, said the gesture was appreciate.

He said “The St Andrews Club are delighted to accept this gift from the New Club and it will be a welcome addition to the main bar. I would like to thank the New Club for their thoughtfulness and look forward to continuing our relationship in the future.”