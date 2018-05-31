A weekend to remember for on-form Falkland

In glorious summer weather, Falkland registered their fifth league win out of five at Scroggie Park on Saturday.

Strathmore won the toss and chose to bat first, but no batsman managed to register a score of anything more than 21 in the face of good Falkland bowling, especially that of Ben Strachan who took 6 for 19.

The only black mark for Falkland were extras - 30 being an unacceptably high proportion of 101, and 18 of these were wides.

In reply, Falkland got off to a steady start and were never really troubled in reaching the target before 4pm with Stephen Meikle reaching 44 not out. The next league game is against Perth Doo’cot at Perth next Saturday.

Result - Strathmore 101 all out (B Strachan 6 for 19); Falkland 102 for 3 (St Meikle 44 not out).

A great weekend was completed for the side with an emphatic Village Cup win over Meigle at Victory Park on Sunday.

The weather was glorious once again, the hospitality of the Meigle people could not be faulted.

Meigle won the toss and batted, reaching 120 which would have been a great deal less but for several dropped catches, something that had not really been a characteristic of the team so far this season.

What was more typical was the loss of 12 wides and 2 no balls, something that, if not addressed, may yet prove costly to the side.

But Ben Strachan bowled brilliantly with his 4 for 9 and he was ably backed up Alan Hamilton’s 3 for 18 and Scott Meikle’s 2 for 21.

In reply, Falkland started slowly and carefully, but after the departure of the openers to rash shots, Graeme Watson, Grant Doig and Ben Strachan saw Falkland home with more than 10 overs to spare.

Falkland next play Freuchie in what is sure to be an exciting local cup clash on June 10.

Result - Meigle 120 all out (C Clark 25, T Duff 22, B Strachan 4 for 9, A Hamilton 3 for 18) Falkland 121 for 4 (G Doig 38, B Strachan 37 not out, G Watson 31).