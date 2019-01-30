Aaron hoping lady luck gives him a break in 2019

If it wasn’t for bad luck at times last season, Ceres track star Aaron Hastie would have had no luck at all.

Not that Hastie, a 1300 Saloon driver who can regularly be seen racing at Fife’s Racewall track, had a bad campaign - it was just that events seemed to continue to conspire against him from event to event.

This was acknowledged at the recent GMP Racewall Awards night, held at the Hill of Beath Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Hastie went into the season with a new vehicle, and high hopes for it after early testing.

He said: “I bought the Jason Secker car at the end of last season and spent the winter re barring the car, painting it and getting the car sign written for the start to the season.

“When I took it out for practice I found that the car was much quicker than the car that I had used the previous year and it handled better.

“My car had been good and I had picked up a few wins so I was quite confident when the Scottish Championship came along.”

Hastie drew second place on the grid, starting on the outside of the front row and made a good start to the race.

But his car hit a heavy oil slick, forcing him into the wall and out of the race.

It was to be the start of a run of bad luck for the Ceres racer.

“There was a weekend at Crimond and on the Saturday we were using a different gearbox,” he explained.

“At the last bend the gears crunched and wrecked the gearbox. We put the old gearbox in for heat two but we were not as quick.

“We had changed things for the Munster race on Sunday but the race was stopped and restarted. I got away well but then the car slowed for some reason and then stopped when the battery gave up.”

“When the final of the Gold Roof series started I was getting pushed by Dale Burt and then struggled to get into second gear. Once I picked up places but was shunted wide on the last lap and in the end finished out of the top ten.”

There was to be no change in his fortunes and, to rub further salt into his wounds, on the last weekend of the season Hastie had a wheel fall off in heat one.

“I finished in eighth in heat two and qualified for the final,” he said.

“In the Superbowl race I was making up ground until a race suspension. On the restart Jeff Cosans spun me and that was that.”

“On Sunday the main race was the Cock of the North and in both of the heats I was spun. I was going well in the final but when a couple of cars tangled in front of me I took avoiding action only for Michael Bethune to drop oil and I ended up in a pile up.”

Hastie is hoping for a much more settled season this year.

He added: “The car has been overhauled and now sports a new paint scheme.

I hope that the car will go as well as it did last year but that this time I maybe have some luck in the championship races.”

The Ceres racer has thanked all of his sponsors and his team for their help last season.