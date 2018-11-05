Aberdeen Wanderers 11-62 Glenrothes

Glenrothes started the second half of their league season with a trip to Aberdeen to face the Wanderers who were well beaten earlier in the year at Carleton Park.

With 10 front row forwards unavailable for one reason or another, the Glens had an unusual look in the pack but the back line had a familiar feel.

The hosts started on the front foot and opened the scoring with a penalty from just inside the Glens 22m line. However, it wasn’t long before the Reds started to take control. Shaun Gray opened the Glens’ account with a neatly taken try and shortly afterwards Rhys Bryce doubled their tally.

The Aberdonians kicked a second penalty, but the Glens were already well into their stride. Michael Delorey grabbed the third try with a sniping run from scrum half before Ewan Arthur scored the bonus point try which Gray converted.

Gray, who was later declared man of the match, grabbed his second try which he converted before rounding off the first half scoring by converting Bryce’s second try. This made the score at the interval 6-36.

The second half also belonged to the Glens but was not quite such plain sailing. Ross Anderson raced up his wing to notch the first try of the half before Arthur was yellow carded as indiscipline came back to haunt the Reds.

During his enforced absence, Wanderers took advantage of their numerical superiority to score their only try of the game. On his return to the fray, Arthur quickly made amends by finishing off a move involving most of the Glens team and Gray converted.

Kenny Harrow was yellow carded as the official lost patience with a string of Glenrothes’ offences but on this occasion the hosts were unable to capitalise on this. In fact, it was the visitors who scored the remaining points of what had proved, for them, to be an enjoyable afternoon.

Cammy Goodall showed his speed and power to score the Glens ninth try and James Cowan took the try count into double figures as the game reached its conclusion. Gray converted both tries to give a final score of 11-62.

Meanwhile at Carleton Park, the Glens second string lost 50-0 to Montrose and District. Both Glenrothes teams have a couple of weeks off during the Autumn Internationals and the 1st XV resume their league fixtures by entertaining local rivals Dunfermline on Friday, November 23 with the seconds at McKane Park the following day.